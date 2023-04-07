Search icon
Delhi-Haridwar in 90 minutes, Dehradun in 2 hours: New 6-lane expressway to start from…

Work on the greenfield access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is 60-70 percent complete, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

Under construction photo of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway | Photo: Twitter/ @Nitin_gadkari

People moving from the national capital to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will soon get a massive connectivity boost with the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Work on the expressway, which is being built from scratch, is going on in full flow. The expressway construction will be complete by the end of this year as December concludes, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed on Friday.

The 6-lane access-controlled expressway is being constructed at a massive cost of Rs 12,000 crore. Once complete, it will substantially bring down the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from 4-5 hours to just 2 hours. Furthermore, it will be linked to the holy town of Haridwar via a 51 km 6-lane Greenfield road which will make Delhi-Haridwar travel a matter of just 90 minutes. 60-70 percent of the construction work is complete, Gadkari informed after inspecting the expressway on Thursday.]

 

 

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been divided into four sections. The construction starts from from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will have 12 way-side amenities providing commuters with facilities like food and fuel among other things. The expressway has also been constructed keeping wildlife safety in mind. To ensure it does not interfere with animals in the area, the Ganeshpur to Dehradun stretch will have a 12 km elevated road, six animal underpasses, two elephant underpasses, two major bridges and 13 minor bridges.

(Inputs from PTI)

