Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi: Hackers install malware in ATM, steal Rs 5.60 lakh in Mayur Vihar

A malware attack occurred on an ATM in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-1, according to the FIR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Delhi: Hackers install malware in ATM, steal Rs 5.60 lakh in Mayur Vihar
Representational Image

Unidentified hackers installed malware in an ATM in Delhi`s Mayur Vihar and robbed Rs 5.6 lakh. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and are investigating.

According to the FIR, there has been a malware attack on an ATM (Automated Teller Machine) in the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 area of New Delhi.

Malware was used to hack the ATM, and Rs. 5.60 lakhs was stolen from it by making illegal transactions. The ATM could not record the transactions because of the malware.According to the FIR, the accused went to the ATM and made it offline. 

The Police suspect that the looters disconnected the ATM from the local area network (LAN) and connected it with their virus software. They then installed malware on the ATM machine`s system.

After which the accused stole Rs. 5.60 lakh through several transactions in more than an hour`s time.

The matter is said to be reported on October 28 last year, the police registered the case on February 9. At present, the matter is being investigated. The police have not yet been able to reach the hackers.

Also, READ: Jharkhand: Son of Sindri BJP MLA Indrajeet Mahto dies by suicide, investigation underway

In a similar case, an ATM was looted in Tamil Nadu where unidentified miscreants broke open four ATM machines and decamped with over Rs 80 lakh cash in Tamil Nadu`s Tiruvannamalai on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Happy teddy day: From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Stree, when Bollywood brought romance into stories with teddy bears
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.