Delhi: Hackers install malware in ATM, steal Rs 5.60 lakh in Mayur Vihar

Representational Image

Unidentified hackers installed malware in an ATM in Delhi`s Mayur Vihar and robbed Rs 5.6 lakh. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and are investigating.

According to the FIR, there has been a malware attack on an ATM (Automated Teller Machine) in the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 area of New Delhi.

Malware was used to hack the ATM, and Rs. 5.60 lakhs was stolen from it by making illegal transactions. The ATM could not record the transactions because of the malware.According to the FIR, the accused went to the ATM and made it offline.

The Police suspect that the looters disconnected the ATM from the local area network (LAN) and connected it with their virus software. They then installed malware on the ATM machine`s system.

After which the accused stole Rs. 5.60 lakh through several transactions in more than an hour`s time.

The matter is said to be reported on October 28 last year, the police registered the case on February 9. At present, the matter is being investigated. The police have not yet been able to reach the hackers.

In a similar case, an ATM was looted in Tamil Nadu where unidentified miscreants broke open four ATM machines and decamped with over Rs 80 lakh cash in Tamil Nadu`s Tiruvannamalai on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.