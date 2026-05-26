Delhi Gymkhana Club: HC rejects interim relief against Centre's order; what's next?

During the hearing, Justice Jhingan enquired if the Centre would not take possession on June 5, to this SG reiterated it would only be “as per the procedure established by law.”

In the ongoing Delhi Gymkhana Club case, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to pass any interim orders challenging the Central government’s direction to the Club to vacate the 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens Delhi. The government said that any eviction action would be taken only after due notice.

Justice Jhingan said, "The issue is premature and presumptive. As of date, there is nothing on record to substantiate that action under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act has been taken, and in case the need so arises, the plaintiffs can avail remedies in accordance with law. In view of the statements made by the SG, no further interim directions are called for. The statement is to the effect that the eviction, if so, will be done following a prior notice. At the cost of repetition, the apprehension that the club governing body may hand over the possession of the club is contrary to the stand taken by the club," he was quoted as saying, according to Bar and Bench reports.

Delhi Gymkhana Club: Delhi HC rejects interim relief against govt order

The Delhi High Court heard two suits challenging the Centre’s order to vacate the 27.3-acre Gymkhana Club premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5. One was filed by longstanding member Vijay Khurana, the other by the Staff Welfare Association. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal also appeared for the last elected body, seeking to argue alongside.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said Clause 4 of the 1928 perpetual lease allows re-entry if the land is needed for a public purpose, with compensation in money or alternate land. He assured the Court: “We will act in accordance with the procedure established by law. We can't just go and vacate it.” He added there would be no eviction by police force, and the Gymkhana Managing Committee appointed by the Centre had itself opposed the order.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Khurana, called the notice vague and said, “saying ‘except in accordance with law’ will nullify any protection. He argued the order violates Article 300A as no compensation was offered, and the perpetual lease created proprietary rights. He noted the Centre had taken over via NCLT/NCLAT, replacing the 15-member elected committee with government nominees. Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, for the Staff Welfare Association, raised fears that government nominees running the Club “may act hand in glove with the Centre to hand over possession.”

What's next?

During the hearing, Justice Jhingan enquired if the Centre would not take possession on June 5, to this SG reiterated it would only be “as per the procedure established by law.” The Court questioned the locus of the last elected body, noting it was ousted by NCLT and upheld by NCLAT. It also asked if different members could take different stands, and whether Clause 4’s constitutionality could be challenged in a suit.