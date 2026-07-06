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Delhi Gymkhana Club Eviction Move: High Court seeks Union government's reply

The notice had asked club officials to appear on July 7. Justice Avneesh Jhingan has now posted the matter for next hearing on July 28.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

Delhi Gymkhana Club Eviction Move: High Court seeks Union government's reply
Delhi Gymkhana Club (Photo/ANI)
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The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea by the Gymkhana Club challenging a show cause notice from the L&DO’s Estate Officer. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, told the court the club could seek an adjournment before the Estate Officer if needed.

Delhi HC seeks Centre's respnse on Gymkhana Club's plea against Eviction

The notice had asked club officials to appear on July 7. Justice Avneesh Jhingan has now posted the matter for next hearing on July 28.

Appearing through video conferencing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted, "I am served with the application yesterday. I am conscious that the notice they seek a stay of is returnable tomorrow." The Court recorded the appearance and granted time to the Centre to file its response.

The latest petition comes soon after the L&DO’s Estate Officer served a show cause notice to the club, seeking an explanation on why eviction should not be ordered. According to the Centre, the club has been in unauthorised possession of the government property since its lease was terminated, and action has been initiated under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

What is the matter?

The row began in May after the Union government cancelled the Delhi Gymkhana Club’s perpetual lease on its 27.3-acre land at 2, Safdarjung Road in Lutyens’ Delhi. The government stated the land is required for public purposes such as defence infrastructure, security and governance projects, and had asked the club to vacate by June 5.

The club along with several members has challenged the government’s decision, calling it arbitrary and lacking proper justification. They have disputed the stated grounds for reclaiming the land and argued that the eviction proceedings are not legally tenable.

 

The Staff Welfare Association has also filed a petition in the High Court, citing concerns over how a takeover would affect hundreds of staff members reliant on the club.

Earlier, the Centre had assured the Delhi High Court that it would not take forcible possession of the Gymkhana Club’s property and that any eviction would be carried out strictly under the law and only after issuing due notice.

However, the L&DO’s latest show cause notice prompted the club and its members to return to court challenging the action. As the High Court has now issued notice to the Centre seeking its response, the prolonged dispute over one of the capital’s oldest and most exclusive clubs is set to continue, with the matter listed for further hearing on July 28.

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