Delhi: Gym owner shot dead by 3 unknown men in Preet Vihar, CCTV recorder stolen

Representational Image

Three men entered the office of a gym owner in Preet Vihar, Delhi, on December 30th and opened fire, killing him. Mahendra Agarwal, the deceased, was the managing director of Energie Fitness. According to reports, three suspects stormed Mahedra Agarwal's workplace in Preet Vihar on Friday and opened fire.

The 45-year-old Mahendra Agarwal owned and operated a number of fitness centres and spas, and he also sold exercise equipment. The headquarters of Energie gym and spa are on the first floor of a building on Vikas Marg in Preet Vihar.

On Friday night about 8 o'clock, three thugs armed with firearms stormed the office where the businessman was working. Mahendra Agarwal was shot in the head after being hit by one of the three rounds fired at him by the criminals. On the spot, Mahendra Agarwal passed away.

After committing the crime, the suspects allegedly promptly left the scene. They also removed the digital video recorder (DVR) from the surveillance cameras at Mahendra Agarwal's workplace to avoid being caught on camera.

East Delhi District Police quickly responded and are now investigating the situation. In addition, the police have sent a forensics team to investigate. In addition, surveillance video from cameras placed in the area is being reviewed in an effort to find the perpetrator.

Also, READ: COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: New XBB.1.5 variant driving US surge, Gujarat reports India's 1st case

The authorities are also interviewing Mahendra Agarwal's relatives in order to learn whether the victim harboured any ill will against anybody.