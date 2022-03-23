Delhi-Gurugram Expressway traffic diversion: Check diverted route details

Traffic movement on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH 48) will be disrupted for nearly 10 hours today due to a proposed march. So if you live in Delhi-NCR and are going to travel on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (NH 48) then this update is surely of help to you.

The Gurugram Traffic Police has also issued an advisory in this regard. The traffic will be affected due to a march from Kherki Daula Toll Plaza to Hero Honda Chowk, demanding a separate Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. The traffic will be disrupted from 7 am to 5 pm.

However, the traffic police has made diversion arrangements to save the people from traffic related inconvenience. Many routes have been diverted. The traffic police has made a proper plan for this and has shared it on the social site so that people are aware of this in advance.

Due to the diversions made by the traffic police, people will not face any problem while travelling on National Highway 48 (NH-48).

Diversion route

Only light vehicles will be allowed entry, buses will not be allowed.

Traffic from Jaipur to Delhi will be diverted from South Peripheral Road before Kherki Daula toll plaza.

People will be able to reach their destination via Sohna Road.

People traveling from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to use the alternate route.

They can use the Sohna road passing through the golf course, which will make it easier for them to reach their destination.

All vehicles will be diverted from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Pataudi Road during March.

The entry of heavy goods carriers will be kept closed during this entire March.

Heavy goods carriers are advised to use Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway from Panchgaon if travelling from Delhi to Faridabad.