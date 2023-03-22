Delhi-Gurugram Expressway likely to get automated 'pay per road use' toll tax system, details here

Delhi-Gurugram Expressway likely to get automated toll tax system| Photo: PTI

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is reportedly planning to start a ‘pay per road use’ system for toll collection on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and discontinue the ‘fixed toll’ system. After the new tax system is implemented, motorists will have to pay for only the distance they travel.

Reports suggest that the new system will not require toll booths and the tax will get collected automatically with automated cameras that are capable of recognising vehicles.

As per highways authority officials, there will be automatic number plate reading cameras at the entry and exit points of the expressway. The motorists will be charged on the basis of the kilometres they travelled. This new system for Delhi-Gurugram Expressway is likely to be installed in the next six months.

Read: Mercedes to bike, changing disguise: How Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh fooled police, escaped arrest

In 2022, Union Highways and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the use of ANPR cameras for toll collection and added that it would be soon introduced on the Dwarka Expressway.