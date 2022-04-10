Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway jam leaves commuters stuck for 11 hours

On Saturday, the traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was disrupted for hours after a crane broke down leaving people at a standstill in the afternoon till late evening.

As per the Gurgaon police, the jam was caused due to a heavy vehicle breaking down near the airport terminal 3. They said, "Today due to breakdown of a heavy-duty crane on NH48 in Delhi just before Airport Terminal 3 Exit, there was a major traffic congestion on NH 48 (Gurugram to Delhi side) since afternoon."

The traffic had to be diverted through various places including Panchgaon and MG Road.

The Gurgaon Police however managed to inform commuters about the news through social media and suggested what other routes one can take.

As per reports, the crane had caught fire near the Mahipalpur area. However, no one was injured and the removal of the crane had blocked two lanes of the four-lane highway.