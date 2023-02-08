Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar RRTS, Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur Vande Bharat top speeds, list of stations revealed

Gurgaon: The Delhi-Alwar RRTS project's detailed project report was approved in 2018 (Representational)

Gurgaon will soon be the nodal point of high-speed rail corridors being planned by the Central and the state governments. The city has emerged as a major residential and business destination and is at the centre of the government's plans to make Delhi-NCR a giant metropolis. Two mega projects -- Delhi-Alwar RRTS and Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat projects -- will likely have stoppage in the Haryana city. This means the people of Delhi and other cities will have the option of taking these semi-high speed trains every day to work. The central idea behind these corridors is to reduce the travel time between Delhi and its satellite towns. If the travel time is reduced, the commuters won't have a compulsion to cough up high rents in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon, and they can work from comparatively cheaper cities like Rewari, Panipat and even Alwar.

The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharata train will start functioning in the next few months. The North Western Railway has allocated Rs 30 crore for the project. The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express is expected to have stoppages in Gurugram, Rewari, Alwar, Bandikui and even Dausa. The travel time will be even less than 2 hours between Delhi and Jaipur. The train can attain a top speed of 180 km per hour. However, it will operate at 130 km per hour as the country has infrastructure constraints.

The Delhi-Alwar RRTS project's detailed project report was approved by the Haryana and Delhi governments in June 2018. Under this corridor, the National Capital will be joined with satellite towns like Gurgaon, Rewari and Alwar. The pre-construction work has begun. The Delhi-Alwar RRTS' 107-km-long section may soon get the Central government's nod.

The average speed of the train will be 105 km per hour. Its highest speed will be 160 km per hour. It will take 104 minutes to reach Delhi from Alwar. The first phase of the project will be completed by 2024. 16 stations will be built -- 11 elevated, 5 underground.

In the first phase, the stations will be INA, Munrika, Aerocity, Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon Sector 17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Mansesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhead, Rewari and Baaval.

In the second phase, the stations will be: Shahjahanpur, Neemrana, Bahror, Sotanala. It will also get connectivity from Delhi Metro's Pink, Yellow, Magenta and Airport Express line.