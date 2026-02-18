Delhi: GRAP II restrictions revoked after air quality improves, Stage I remains in effect

CAQM in Delhi-NCR issued an order revoking actions under Stage II (‘Very Poor’ Air Quality) of the existing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, the notice clarified that measures under Stage I of the GRAP will continue.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas on Wednesday issued an order revoking actions under Stage II (‘Very Poor’ Air Quality) of the existing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).However, the notice clarified that measures under Stage I of the GRAP will continue across the National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure that air quality does not deteriorate further.

The announcement followed a review by the Sub-Committee on GRAP, which examined the current air quality and the meteorological forecast for the region. The committee noted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi improved due to favourable meteorological conditions, with a reading of 214 at 4 PM today, remaining in the ‘poor’ category. Furthermore, forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology indicate that AQI is likely to remain in the poor to moderate category over the coming days.

The latest reading showed a marginal improvement today after rainfall, compared with the previous day, when the AQI was recorded at 249 at 4 PM.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations across Delhi reported AQI between moderate and poor categories. These areas included Pusa (164), Shadipur (259), IGI T3 (165), Lodhi Road (157), DTU (207), Anand Vihar (270), Bawana (247), Sirifort (237), among others. According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as “Good”, indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the “Satisfactory” category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates rising pollution levels that can trigger respiratory difficulties for people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)