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Delhi govt withdraws cases against CJP protesters, but no relief for those with criminal records

Police cases were lodged after clashes between protesters and security forces erupted during a march towards the Parliament earlier this month. Nationwide student protests had rocked the country for weeks, leading to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 06:43 PM IST

Delhi govt withdraws cases against CJP protesters, but no relief for those with criminal records
Student protests were held in several states over the NEET paper leak scandal.
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The Delhi government on Thursday announced that it will not pursue legal action against those involved in protests over the NEET-UG paper leak. The government, however, stated that the relief will not extend to people with criminal records. Police cases were lodged after clashes between protesters and security forces erupted during a march towards the Parliament earlier this month. Nationwide student protests had rocked the country for weeks, leading to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Home Department of the government, the Delhi Police had registered a total of 13 cases in connection with the protests over the NEET paper leak in the capital. "No adverse legal action will be taken by any of the Police authorities within NCT of Delhi against those persons who have been involved in these protests. The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court mentioned above," the release said. The government added that a review process for releasing those arrested under these cases would be undertaken expeditiously.

After the July 20 protest march, the Delhi Police had identified over 2,800 people through CCTV footage who allegedly attacked police personnel and vandalised vehicles. Of them, nearly a thousand people were found to have criminal records, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The government's decision on withdrawing action comes after leaders of the student movement threatened to launch a fresh protest over continued police action. Earlier, similar announcements had been made by states such as Bihar -- where hundreds of protesters were detained by the police. The central government had last week assured protesters that no legal or police action would be taken against those who participated in the agitation.

Student protests were held in several states over the NEET paper leak scandal as demonstrators demanded the resignation of Pradhan as the education minister. The epicentre of the protests was the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where protesters began a sit-in in mid-June. On July 20, tens of thousands of protesters marched towards the Parliament as clashes erupted between them and the police. Dozens of protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes. Police used lathis and teargas on protesters, with medical reports also suggesting the use of pellet guns. Opposition leaders have slammed the government over alleged excessive use of force during the march.

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