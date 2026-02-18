Delhi govt unveils CM Shri School with AI-powered classrooms, upgraded infrastructure, check details here

These institutions are envisioned not just as upgraded buildings but as spaces designed to build a strong foundation for the next generation. The schools are expected to support the broader goal of a developed India by 2047.

Delhi's government school system saw a significant transformation on Tuesday, February 17, with the launch of a CM Shri School in Sarojini Nagar. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while Education Minister Ashish Sood chaired the programme. This marks the formal rollout of the CM Shri Schools project in 75 government schools across the national capital.

Aims to modernise public education infrastructure

The initiative aims to modernise public education infrastructure and enhance learning outcomes.

Holistic education approach

Along with academic learning, students will also receive training in life skills, employability, discipline, and social responsibility.

Key facilities for students

Under the CM Shri Schools initiative, several new-age learning tools and infrastructure upgrades are being introduced. The schools will feature AI-based smart classrooms with interactive boards and technology-enabled teaching to make lessons engaging.

Career counselling labs will provide guidance to help students plan their future paths. ICT labs will offer computer and internet-based learning facilities, while digital libraries will give students access to e-books and online resources.

Multi-sectoral skill labs will train students in diverse practical skills, and language labs will improve facilities to learn foreign languages. Special resource rooms for inclusive education will ensure equal learning opportunities for all students. The CM Shri digital portal will support preparation for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and UPSC.

Future-ready learning environment

Officials say these upgrades will give students a future-ready learning environment within government schools. Teaching will no longer remain limited to traditional blackboards, as digital tools and smart technologies are being integrated into classrooms.

The move is also aimed at bridging the gap between government and private schools. Students from economically weaker and middle-income families are expected to gain access to facilities that were earlier largely available only in private institutions.

Teachers report positive response

Accoring to a report by ABP News, during ground interactions at the Sarojini Nagar CM Shri School, teacher said, eaching through smart classrooms has been a positive experience. They noted that lessons which earlier felt burdensome to students now feel more like an engaging activity. Teachers also reported improved attendance and higher student interest in studies. One teacher said that using smart boards has made it much easier to help students memorise and understand poems and similar content.