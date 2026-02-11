FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta unveils 215-point plan to tackle traffic at 62 key hotspots

Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta unveils 215-point plan to tackle traffic at 62 key hotspots

The Delhi government announced on Tuesday that 62 hot spots of traffic congestion will likely be eased with 215 targeted measures planned to regulate vehicular movement. As part of the government’s action plan to curb air pollution, 83 interventions have been completed.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 11:52 PM IST

The Delhi government announced on Tuesday that 62 hot spots of traffic congestion will likely be eased with 215 targeted measures planned to regulate vehicular movement. As part of the government’s action plan to curb air pollution, 83 interventions have been completed, and 50 more are expected to be completed within one to six months. Additionally, 46 proposals have been found not useful and will be studied further. 

These 62 traffic hot spots, spread across the city, were a significant contributor to localised emissions. These hots spots range from the constantly clogged Bhavbhuti Marg outside New Delhi Railway Station to Madhuban Chowk in northwest Delhi, Mayur Vihar Phase-3 in east Delhi, South Extension in south Delhi, and Punjabi Bagh in west Delhi, according to a report by Hindustan Times. 

Majority of these areas see extreme traffic jams during peak hours, ie, morning and evening, including major stretches near Safdarjung Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, and the Punjabi Bagh roundabout, the report further said. 

Among these, Majnu Ka Tila, Mayur Vihar Phase-3, and South Extension Part-1 become highly congested on weekends and market days. Going by the government’s action plan, each intervention is being analysed in detail, with focus on area-specific measures. 

