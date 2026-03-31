Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta sets April 15 deadline for widow pension verification

The Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has ordered its district offices to complete the verification process of beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) by April 15.

The Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has ordered its district offices to complete the verification process of beneficiaries under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) by April 15. The process takes place through a mobile-based digital application, according to an official order.

The order, issued by the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) on Monday, mandates verification through the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) application, also known as the Beneficiary Satyapan App (BSA), to be in line with directives from the Ministry of Rural Development by April 15.

The verification process has been started under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) with an aim to ensure that beneficiaries are verified in a systematic and timely manner, it said. District officers have been directed to conduct the exercise according to prescribed guidelines and within the given deadline, the order stated.

The district officers will receive a demonstration video on how to use the application to continue the process smoothly and in case technical issues arise, officers have been advised to contact designated officials for assistance, the order further said.

The IGNWPS is implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. It is a non-contributory pension scheme to provide social security to widows of poor families (BPL) of the society.

A pension of Rs 300 per month is provided to widows between 40 and 79 years of age and a pension of Rs 500 per month is paid to persons who are 80 and above under the scheme.