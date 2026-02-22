'Have you opened a massage parlour?': Three Arunachal women allege racial abuse by neighbours in Delhi; FIR lodged
Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details
'Kept in detention centres like jail': Indian YouTuber recounts 38-hour ordeal in South Korea, China
Armed man shot dead by secret service after forcing entry into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8
Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed
Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured
T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener
NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam dates, steps to apply
India-US interim trade talks rescheduled following Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump’s global tariffs
INDIA
Under the leadership of Delhi’s Chief Minister and Chairperson of the State Names Authority (SNA), Smt. Rekha Gupta, certain existing and upcoming metro station names in Delhi have been revised.
The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister and Chairperson of the State Names Authority (SNA), Rekha Gupta, has changed the names of certain upcoming and existing metro stations. Some names, however, have been retained as originally proposed in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Explaining the importance of the revised names, the Chairperson said that metro stations are not just for traveling but also reflect the identity and cultural significance of the areas they serve. Therefore, the names were finalised only after careful and considered deliberation.
Providing details of the decision, Rekha Gupta informed that after reviewing the 21 station names proposed in the DPR of the DMRC, the Authority decided to retain 12 names as they were, modify 7, and completely rename 2 stations.
The Chief Minister stated that several key factors were taken into consideration while revising the station names. These included the local identity of the area, its historical, social and cultural significance, and recommendations received from local public representatives and citizens. She emphasised that the names have been chosen to avoid any confusion for commuters and to clearly reflect the geographical identity of the locality. Where necessary, composite names incorporating nearby prominent areas have been approved to assist passengers in better navigation.
The metro station names retained as originally proposed are: Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Deepali Chowk, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Soorghat, Jharoda Majra, Burari, Pushpanjali, and Maujpur-Babarpur.
The modified station names include: Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar (earlier: Prashant Vihar), Jagatpur-Wazirabad (earlier: Jagatpur), Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar (earlier: Derawal Nagar), Khanpur-Vayusainabad (earlier: Khanpur), Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar (earlier: Sonia Vihar), Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (earlier: Mayur Vihar Pocket–1), and Mangolpur Kalan-West Enclave (earlier: West Enclave). These modifications were made keeping in view the local identity of the respective areas and the need for clearer directional reference.
The stations that have been completely renamed are Haiderpur village (earlier: North Pitampura) and Madhuban Chowk (earlier: Pitampura). These names have been fully revised to align with the local identity of the area.
The Chief Minister stated that the Authority has ensured that each station name reflects regional realities and public sentiment. The State Names Authority took decisions only after factual examination and detailed discussions on each proposal. She further added that if reasoned and public-interest-based proposals are received from any area in future, the Authority will consider them in accordance with established rules and standards.