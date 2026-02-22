Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta renames 2 metro stations, check details

Under the leadership of Delhi’s Chief Minister and Chairperson of the State Names Authority (SNA), Smt. Rekha Gupta, certain existing and upcoming metro station names in Delhi have been revised.

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister and Chairperson of the State Names Authority (SNA), Rekha Gupta, has changed the names of certain upcoming and existing metro stations. Some names, however, have been retained as originally proposed in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Explaining the importance of the revised names, the Chairperson said that metro stations are not just for traveling but also reflect the identity and cultural significance of the areas they serve. Therefore, the names were finalised only after careful and considered deliberation.

Providing details of the decision, Rekha Gupta informed that after reviewing the 21 station names proposed in the DPR of the DMRC, the Authority decided to retain 12 names as they were, modify 7, and completely rename 2 stations.

The Chief Minister stated that several key factors were taken into consideration while revising the station names. These included the local identity of the area, its historical, social and cultural significance, and recommendations received from local public representatives and citizens. She emphasised that the names have been chosen to avoid any confusion for commuters and to clearly reflect the geographical identity of the locality. Where necessary, composite names incorporating nearby prominent areas have been approved to assist passengers in better navigation.

The metro station names retained as originally proposed are: Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Deepali Chowk, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Soorghat, Jharoda Majra, Burari, Pushpanjali, and Maujpur-Babarpur.

The modified station names include: Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar (earlier: Prashant Vihar), Jagatpur-Wazirabad (earlier: Jagatpur), Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar (earlier: Derawal Nagar), Khanpur-Vayusainabad (earlier: Khanpur), Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar (earlier: Sonia Vihar), Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (earlier: Mayur Vihar Pocket–1), and Mangolpur Kalan-West Enclave (earlier: West Enclave). These modifications were made keeping in view the local identity of the respective areas and the need for clearer directional reference.

The stations that have been completely renamed are Haiderpur village (earlier: North Pitampura) and Madhuban Chowk (earlier: Pitampura). These names have been fully revised to align with the local identity of the area.

The Chief Minister stated that the Authority has ensured that each station name reflects regional realities and public sentiment. The State Names Authority took decisions only after factual examination and detailed discussions on each proposal. She further added that if reasoned and public-interest-based proposals are received from any area in future, the Authority will consider them in accordance with established rules and standards.