Delhi govt under CM Rekha Gupta approves 12 New STPs worth Rs 7,200 crore to accelerate Yamuna cleaning project

The Delhi government is set to build 12 new sewage treatment plants at an approximate cost of Rs 7,200 crore, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday. While the CM was presenting the government’s one-year report card, she said that it has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna during this time.

“Cleaning Yamuna was a legacy problem. When we took over, it was evident that the previous government did not pay much attention to river. We started revamping the existing infrastructure, including the planned construction of 12 new STPs,” Gupta said. The allocations come under a 45-point action plan launched in 2025 to clean the river, Delhi’s biggest source of drinking water. The project targets all large drains that discharge waste into the Yamuna and redirect them to treatment facilities.

“We have completed drone surveys and tapping of all these drains. The government is planning 35 new decentralised STPs at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore,” the chief minister said, further saying that these decentralised STPs will be built in areas where large STPs cannot be constructed because of lack of space.

The 22 kilometers stretch of the Yamuna from Wazirabad to Okhla remains the crucial point of these efforts. Rekha Gupta also said that the government plans to increase the city’s total sewage treatment capacity to 1,500 million gallons per day.

“When we came to power, the capacity was around 700 MGD. In the past one year, it has increased to around 800 MGD,” she said. She added that 28 out of the 37 STPs have already been upgraded.

The chief minister said a massive desilting operation removed 22,000 metric tonnes of silt, preventing waterlogging at chronic spots like Minto Bridge. Under a broader Drainage Master Plan, major overhauls are planned for drains along Rohtak Road, Zakhira road, Najafgarh-Nangloi road, Kirari, Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Azadpur and Azadpur-Nathupura area.