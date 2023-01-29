Delhi govt to start e-scooter services soon, thing you need to know

Representational Image (Photo: Reuters)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that e-scooter services would soon be introduced in 250 sites in Delhi. Dwarka will serve as the site of the soon-to-be-launched experimental programme. The government of Delhi plans to roll out 1,500 electric scooters at 250 places over the course of the next year.

This decision was made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after a comprehensive evaluation of transportation reforms was conducted at a high level. Kejriwal said at a news conference that the government had purchased more buses and improved the metro.

The Delhi government will ensure that enough parking garages are built in the Dwarka neighbourhood, all of which will be conveniently located near major thoroughfares like subway and bus terminals. Ten hubs for charging and maintenance will each have 100 square metres of space, and we will find suitable locations for them.

Top points about Delhi's e-scooter services

A total of 250 places have been chosen for the deployment of 1,500 e-scooters.

The e-scooter may be rented using the integrated card, which is also valid in buses and metros.

The e-scooter may be left off in any of the 250 previously listed sites.

The e-scooter will include a QR code, bluetooth, and a helmet beneath the seat.

All e-scooters will have interchangeable batteries.

The scooter's driving range will be at least 60 km per charge, with a top speed of 60 kmph.

It will be able to carry up to 150 kilogrammes.

The GPS with GPRS, tubeless tyres with hydraulic suspension, swappable battery, and battery management system will be included in the e-scooter (BMS).

It will have a brushless direct current (BLDC) motor with a motor output of at least 1,000 watts and will take 3 to 4 hours to charge.

Also, READ: Why Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Garden has been renamed Amrit Udyan? Know how to book tickets online

The Delhi government has announced that e-scooter services would soon be offered at 250 places around the nation's capital. All you need is a card that works on buses and metros to rent one of these self-driving scooters.