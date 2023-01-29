Delhi govt to start e-scooter services soon, thing you need to know

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that e-scooter services would soon be introduced in 250 sites in Delhi. Dwarka will serve as the site of the soon-to-be-launched experimental programme. The government of Delhi plans to roll out 1,500 electric scooters at 250 places over the course of the next year.
This decision was made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after a comprehensive evaluation of transportation reforms was conducted at a high level. Kejriwal said at a news conference that the government had purchased more buses and improved the metro.
The Delhi government will ensure that enough parking garages are built in the Dwarka neighbourhood, all of which will be conveniently located near major thoroughfares like subway and bus terminals. Ten hubs for charging and maintenance will each have 100 square metres of space, and we will find suitable locations for them.
Top points about Delhi's e-scooter services
The Delhi government has announced that e-scooter services would soon be offered at 250 places around the nation's capital. All you need is a card that works on buses and metros to rent one of these self-driving scooters.