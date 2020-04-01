Delhi govt to provide Rs 1 crore to kin of medical staff treating COVID-19 patients on death

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that families of those who are working in the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic-sanitation workers, doctors or nurses-will be provided Rs 1 crore, in the event of their death while treating coronavirus positive patients in the national capital.

"If anyone loses their life while serving any #COVID19 patient, be it sanitation workers, doctors or nurses or any other staff, temporary or permanent, from private or government sector, their family will be given Rs 1 crore as our mark of respect for their service," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"Every precaution will be taken to protect our medical staff dealing with COVID19 patients but despite that, if anything untoward happens to them, we will take care of their families," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal took the decision after interacting with Delhi government doctors and paramedic staff on COVID-19 duty over video conference.

It must be noted that six doctors tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital.

Until now, 120 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital. Out of the total number of cases, 49 are foreign nationals and the rest of them are Indians.

Out of the 120 cases, at least 24 cases are from Markaz, Nizamuddin. The Markaz has emerged as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country with at least 24 of those evacuated testing positive over the last two days.

The Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has been cleared and over 2,300 people have been evacuated in 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Sisodia said 2,361 people have been evacuated from the Markaz out of which 617 have been admitted to hospitals with symptoms. The rest have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, various state governments are in a mission mode to trace people who attended the event in Delhi or who came in contact with those who have been tested positive.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against six people who managed the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters including one Maulana Saad who is believed to be the in-charge.

There are now more than 1600 positive cases of coronavirus in India and 38 deaths recorded.