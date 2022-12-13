Search icon
Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from Jan 1

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the move will help those unable to afford private healthcare.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Image for representation (Pixabay)

The Aam Aadmi Party government will provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at its hospitals and health centres from January 1, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the move will help those unable to afford private healthcare.

The number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government at present is 212, officials said. 

Chief Minister Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, they said.

Kejriwal said providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of their economic status, is his government's mission. "Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone's economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people," he tweeted.

The facility will be available to the people of Delhi.

