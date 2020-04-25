Delhi govt to implement Centre's lockdown relaxations, no activity in containment zones

The Delhi government will implement Centre's latest relaxations on lockdown that allowed some shops to open during the lockdown, an official has said.

The AAP government has allowed all neighbourhood and standalone shops and stores in residential areas to open, provided they follow social distancing norms along with safety precautions. The move comes as a major relief to the capital's shopkeepers who have been reeling under the impact of lockdown.

While non-essential shops have been allowed to open, no activity will take place in any containment zones in the state. Currently, there are 92 containment zones in the national capital.

In line with the Centre's rules, the shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, are allowed to operate, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions, such as wearing face masks, gloves and maintaining social-distancing norms during the ongoing lockdown.

The central government on late Friday night allowed the neighbourhood shops in residential areas to function, albeit with adherence to wearing masks and gloves and following social distancing norms.

"All registered shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/ UT, including shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood, and standalone shops, exempted from lockdown restrictions," the MHA order stated.

Later on Saturday, the ministry issued a clarification of the earlier order, specifying which shops are allowed to open and which are not.

The order clarified that shops in markets, market complexes, and shopping malls are not allowed to open. It is clarified that sales by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. It is further clarified that the sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited.