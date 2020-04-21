Delhi govt to conduct mass test of journalists after 53 in Mumbai confirmed coronavirus positive

After 53 journalists in Mumbai and 28 mediapersons in Chennai tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, the Delhi government has said a mass test will be conducted on media professionals working in the national capital for the novel coronavirus.

Responding to a suggestion by a TV journalist in Delhi who requested for a mass test for mediapersons, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Sure. We will do that."

Journalist Anurag Dhanda's request was made in the light of 53 journalists testing positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 in Mumbai, most of them asymptomatic, after a mass test was conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Yesterday 53 Journalists were found Corona Positive in Mumbai. All of them were asymptomatic. It could only be known as mass tests of all journalists were done in Mumbai. I would like to request Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal to arrange such mass test for Journalists in Delhi as well," Dhanda said in a tweet.

There are 2081 cases of coronavirus in Delhi with 47 people losing their lives in the outbreak

Last week, a special camp was organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai for COVID-19 testing of journalists, during which the BMC collected the swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print reporters, photographers and video journalists.

"Out of the 171 mediapersons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus," BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale said on April 20, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present.

In Chennai, 26 employees of a Tamil news channel in Chennai tested positive for the coronavirus after a test was conducted 94 staffers following confirmation of the virus in one of their colleagues.

Earlier, a TV journalist working with a Tamil news channel and a print reporter from a Tamil newspaper had tested positive for the virus, according to a report by The News Minute.

Meanwhile, Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hold a similar camp to conduct COVID-19 test for mediapersons.

"Honorable Chief Minister is requested to conduct tests for all mediapersons in the state. Like other Corona warriors, they should also be ensured proper security and facilities," the RJD leader tweeted in Hindi.