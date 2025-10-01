Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi Govt to build mega flyover to decongest Kashmiri Gate ISBT, at a cost of Rs...; check details

The Delhi government is working on a mega project to build a new flyover connecting Nigambodh Ghat (near Margat Wale Baba) with Majnu Ka Tilla. According to officials, the initiative would reshape the congested Rajghat–Majnu Ka Tilla corridor into a red-light-free stretch.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 07:24 PM IST

Delhi Govt to build mega flyover to decongest Kashmiri Gate ISBT, at a cost of Rs...; check details
Delhi Govt to build mega flyover to decongest Kashmiri Gate ISBT
Delhi’s traffic is infamous for its congested roads as many of its traffic routes face severe traffic snarls, including near the Kashmiri Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT). But the commuters will now be able to travel with ease as the Delhi government is working on a mega project to build a new flyover connecting Nigambodh Ghat (near Margat Wale Baba) with Majnu Ka Tilla. According to officials, the initiative would reshape the congested Rajghat–Majnu Ka Tilla corridor into a red-light-free stretch, also reducing travel times.

Talking about the traffic at ISBT, the stretch is gridlocked as vehicle traffic crosses from five different directions. Quoting a Public Works Department (PWD) official, NDTV in its report said, “The idea is to streamline traffic flow and reduce congestion at ISBT. The proposed flyover would pass above the existing ISBT structure, cross the Metcalfe Road red light, and descend near Majnu Ka Tilla.”

Despite the work in progress, the project is in its nascent stage, and PWD is also working on preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Sources told NDTV that the flyover will be built with an approximate cost of Rs 500 crore and with an estimated completion of two years after work begins on it. To prioritise this project, the government has stopped tenders for a flyover proposed earlier.

The road stretch near Kashmiri Gate ISBT accommodates thousands of vehicles everyday, making the road excessively chaotic, leading to long traffic jams. The chaos becomes even worse during monsoon months when the road sinks or is waterlogged. If the project gets a green signal, the flyover will help lessen delays, offering smoother journeys between central and north Delhi. 

