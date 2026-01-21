Delhi govt set to launch free LPG cylinder scheme for EWS ration card holders ahead of Holi, cabinet approves Rs 300 crore budget, check details

The promise of free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali was a prominent feature of the BJP's manifesto during the 2020 Assembly elections. After coming to power, the government prioritized this scheme, and it has now received the green light from the cabinet.

The BJP-led Delhi government is preparing to roll out a new welfare initiative that will provide free LPG cylinders to households in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) starting this Holi. The scheme, a key promise in the party's campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, was approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with a budget allocation of Rs 300 crore. The initiative is part of the government's 100-day priority program and is expected to benefit a significant number of the 17.18 lakh registered ration card holders in the city.

BJP sticking to it's manifesto

The promise of free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali was a prominent feature of the BJP's manifesto during the 2020 Assembly elections. After coming to power, the government prioritized this scheme, and it has now received the green light from the cabinet. Sources indicate that the government will officially announce and launch the scheme this Holi, fulfilling a major electoral commitment. The approval of Rs 300 crore in funding underscores the administration's commitment to providing relief to low-income families during major festivals.

Who is eligible?

A senior government official outlined the eligibility criteria, saying, "All ration card holders belonging to the EWS category will be eligible for availing the benefits of the scheme." The implementation of the scheme will leverage the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Eligible beneficiaries will purchase LPG cylinders from government-approved distributors, and the government will refund the money directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

This approach is designed to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of the scheme. Officials noted, "Several people sell free cylinders in black. This (scheme) will ensure that only eligible people are availing the scheme," highlighting the government's focus on preventing black market sales and ensuring that benefits reach the intended recipients.

Additional promises and future plans

While the free LPG cylinder scheme is set to launch, the government is still working on another key poll promise: providing LPG cylinders at a subsidized rate of Rs 500 to women from poor families. A source mentioned, "For this, we need updated data of eligible candidates and set an eligibility criteria. Work is underway. It (scheme) will soon be implemented," indicating that this additional relief measure is in progress but requires further data and criteria to be established before it can be rolled out.

The free LPG cylinder scheme is a significant step by the Delhi government to provide financial relief to EWS households, particularly during festive seasons. By using the DBT mechanism, the government aims to ensure that the benefits are delivered efficiently and transparently to the intended beneficiaries, addressing a key electoral promise and providing much-needed support to low-income families in Delhi.