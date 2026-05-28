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Delhi govt renames metro stations including Rohini, Dwarka, check full list of changes

The Chief Minister said the renamed public places reflect Delhi's diverse cultural identity, social consciousness and national heritage. She said the government is committed not only to Delhi's development, but also to strengthening its historical and cultural identity.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 28, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Delhi govt renames metro stations including Rohini, Dwarka, check full list of changes
Image source: ANI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the renaming of several metro stations, hospitals and other public places in Delhi.

According to the Delhi CMO, Rohini West Metro Station will now be known as 'Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station'. In addition, the under-construction sports complex in Begampur (Rohini) will be named 'Atal Khel Parisar' after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A statue of the late Prime Minister will also be installed there.

Why did the Delhi govt decide to remane metro station?

The Chief Minister said the renamed public places reflect Delhi's diverse cultural identity, social consciousness and national heritage. She said the government is committed not only to Delhi's development, but also to strengthening its historical and cultural identity.

A meeting of the State Names Authority (SNA), chaired by Chief Minister and SNA Chairperson Rekha Gupta, was recently held at the Delhi Secretariat, where all the proposals were approved unanimously.

Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Director of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), attended the meeting.

The proposal for naming the newly constructed sports complex located at Begampur (Sector-33, Rohini) was presented in the meeting. The Chief Minister said Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a statesman in Indian politics who gave a new direction to development, democratic values and national unity. Naming the sports complex after him, she said, would inspire the younger generation.

Full list of changes

In order to make the metro station's identity clearer and improve convenience for commuters, approval was also granted to rename Rohini East Metro Station as 'Rohini Metro Station'. The Chief Minister said Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's contribution to the country's social and constitutional history is unparalleled. She said institutions and public places associated with his name convey the message of equality, justice and social empowerment to society, the CMO stated.

The Chief Minister also informed that the proposal to name the under-construction hospital in Jwalapuri as 'Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital' has been approved. According to the Chief Minister, the meeting also considered a proposal to incorporate the area's local identity into the name of Dwarka Metro Station. Approving the proposal, the Authority decided to rename the station as 'Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station'.

Britannia Chowk remane to be among the key changes 

The objective of this decision is to establish the geographical and social identity of the area more clearly. The meeting also unanimously approved the proposal to rename Britannia Chowk in Shakurpur as 'Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk'.

The Chief Minister said honouring personalities who have made significant contributions to society and public life is among the government's priorities, and such decisions help strengthen collective public memory.

Delhi CM on renaming metro stations

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Delhi is not merely the administrative capital of the country, but also represents the nation's cultural, social and historical consciousness.

She said it is the government's responsibility to honour inspiring personalities, local identity and national values through the naming of important public places and institutions in the capital. Such decisions, she added, help connect future generations with their history, heritage and inspirational figures, the CMO said.

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