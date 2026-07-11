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Delhi govt plans to install first solar tree at Secretariat; Here's how it can reshape urban power supply in the capital

Traditional solar setups on roofs or on the ground require a lot of horizontal space. A solar tree does the opposite — it grows upward. The design has a single metal “trunk” with angled “branches” made to mount solar panels.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 11:04 PM IST

Delhi govt plans to install first solar tree at Secretariat; Here's how it can reshape urban power supply in the capital
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In a push for clean energy and to deal with space crunch in the city, the Rekha Gupta government is planning to set up the capital’s first “solar tree” at Delhi Secretariat. The power department, working with other civic agencies, is driving the pilot to test vertical solar infrastructure before a larger deployment.

Officials said Friday the Secretariat was picked because it houses the CM, ministers and top bureaucrats. If the pilot succeeds, these distinctive solar trees will be put up at key traffic intersections, public spaces and business hubs across Delhi to produce green energy without taking up extra ground space.

Traditional solar setups on roofs or on the ground require a lot of horizontal space. A solar tree does the opposite — it grows upward. The design has a single metal “trunk” with angled “branches” made to mount solar panels.

Why it works for Delhi?

The vertical layout packs multiple high-efficiency panels into a tiny footprint, perfect for a crowded city.

Certain designs being reviewed will have auto-rotating panels. These can track the sun’s movement during the day to boost energy generation.

The proposed metal setup will feature integrated seating arrangements at its base, transforming the energy generator into a shaded resting spot for pedestrians.

How it can reshape urban power supply in Delhi?

Power from the panels will be stored in batteries placed at the base of the solar tree. This decentralised electricity will be used to support local public infrastructure and reduce load on the main power grid.

Officials say the clean energy generated will mainly run nearby streetlights, public EV charging stations, and other civic facilities in the area.

As Delhi ramps up its clean energy goals under the revised solar policy, small-scale projects like the solar tree are being seen as key to future city planning. By combining design with function, the government wants to show that renewable energy can fit into public spaces without disruption — while also making them more sustainable and visually appealing.

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