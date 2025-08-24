Delhi govt notifies legal framework for delivery of court summons, warrants; Will now be sent through..., know what BNSS rules say

The Delhi government has notified new rules regarding the delivery of court summons and warrants. According to the Delhi BNSS (Service of Summons and Warrants) Rules, 2025, the delivery of court summons and warrants will now be received electronically.

The Delhi government has notified new rules regarding the delivery of court summons and warrants. According to the Delhi BNSS (Service of Summons and Warrants) Rules, 2025, the delivery of court summons and warrants will now be received electronically through WhatsApp and e-mail, officials said. The new rules have been made keeping in mind that it will save time and ensure prompt delivery of the summons, they said. The home department of Delhi government issued the notification, which was earlier approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said on Saturday.

How will online delivery of court summons and warrants take place?

From now onwards, the court will issue the summons electronically and carry the digital seal and signature of the concerned judge. Police will then send it to the concerned person through e-mail or WhatsApp. According to the Rules, the courts may direct for physical delivery of the summons if the electronic delivery fails or the details are not available to do so.

How are electronic delivery of court summons and warrants useful?

Due to the electronic delivery of court summons and warrants the police force will be able to be free from paperwork and clerical duties, which would strengthen their policing activities and investigations, said a senior government official. The Rules further protect the identity of victims including women, girls and juveniles in certain categories of cases like the POCSO Act, by keeping their mail IDs and phone numbers safe.

How will the officials maintain court records electronically?

The police stations will now maintain electronically or physically the record of persons to be served the summons or warrants under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023. These details will be verified, uploaded into the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System, and shared monthly with jurisdictional courts, officials added.

The police stations will have to set up electronic summons delivery centres to digitally send, acknowledge and keep a record of electronic summons and warrants, officials added.