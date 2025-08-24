Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

Good news for techies! Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announces free trial of Veo 3 now accessible to everyone, but only till...

Airtel Down Again: Major service disruptions reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities

Ahead of Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav ride bullet, meet locals in Purnia, Tej Pratap says, 'drama...', watch video

Three Targets, One Shot: India's new super defence system stuns the world

Delhi govt notifies legal framework for delivery of court summons, warrants; Will now be sent through..., know what BNSS rules say

Bumrah’s diet sacrifice helped him become , reveals ex bowling coach, says, ‘Gave up burgers, milkshakes…’

From Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity-approved diet habits that promote healthy lifestyle

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch

Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic step

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set

Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Bore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi govt notifies legal framework for delivery of court summons, warrants; Will now be sent through..., know what BNSS rules say

The Delhi government has notified new rules regarding the delivery of court summons and warrants. According to the Delhi BNSS (Service of Summons and Warrants) Rules, 2025, the delivery of court summons and warrants will now be received electronically.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 01:01 PM IST

Delhi govt notifies legal framework for delivery of court summons, warrants; Will now be sent through..., know what BNSS rules say
The Delhi govt has notified rules for electronic delivery of court summons, warrants
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi government has notified new rules regarding the delivery of court summons and warrants. According to the Delhi BNSS (Service of Summons and Warrants) Rules, 2025, the delivery of court summons and warrants will now be received electronically through WhatsApp and e-mail, officials said. The new rules have been made keeping in mind that it will save time and ensure prompt delivery of the summons, they said. The home department of Delhi government issued the notification, which was earlier approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said on Saturday.

How will online delivery of court summons and warrants take place?

From now onwards, the court will issue the summons electronically and carry the digital seal and signature of the concerned judge. Police will then send it to the concerned person through e-mail or WhatsApp. According to the Rules, the courts may direct for physical delivery of the summons if the electronic delivery fails or the details are not available to do so.

How are electronic delivery of court summons and warrants useful?

Due to the electronic delivery of court summons and warrants the police force will be able to be free from paperwork and clerical duties, which would strengthen their policing activities and investigations, said a senior government official. The Rules further protect the identity of victims including women, girls and juveniles in certain categories of cases like the POCSO Act, by keeping their mail IDs and phone numbers safe.

How will the officials maintain court records electronically?

The police stations will now maintain electronically or physically the record of persons to be served the summons or warrants under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023. These details will be verified, uploaded into the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System, and shared monthly with jurisdictional courts, officials added.

The police stations will have to set up electronic summons delivery centres to digitally send, acknowledge and keep a record of electronic summons and warrants, officials added. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more
Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, sch
Supreme Court's BIG verdict on removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
Supreme Court verdict on capture and relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR today
Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand, raises concerns, WATCH
Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand,
Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue, details inside
Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operation issue
Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
Meet 5 celebrity couples who fell in love, married, then parted ways
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE