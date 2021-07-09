Delhi govt moves SC against Centre, top court finds it 'very amusing'

"We find it very amusing state is coming to the SC against Union of India in a PIL," the bench said.

Declining to entertain a plea by the Delhi government seeking closure of 10 power plants in three different states, the Supreme Court on Friday said it finds it 'amusing' that the state is approaching court against Centre.

The plea by the Delhi government sought the closure of 10 power plants in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, claiming they contributed majorly to pollution in the national capital.

"We find it very amusing state is coming to the SC against Union of India in a PIL," the bench comprising Justices Navin Sinha and R. Subhash Reddy observed.

The bench also asked the Delhi government to intervene in the air pollution case pending before the top court and emphasised there was no need for Delhi to file a PIL against the Centre.

The bench also cautioned the government that it may shoot a volley of questions if it insists on hearing the matter.

Justice Sinha told senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the Delhi government: "We have a lot of questions to ask you... we are giving you the option (to withdraw the PIL)".

"If we ask all the questions, we do not which way the case will move. So, it's better for the Delhi government to intervene in the pending matter."

Justice Sinha told Gonsalves that the government is asking for a mandamus to close these power plants or to immediately seize operations if technology (to reduce emissions) is not installed in them. Gonsalves submitted pollution is a serious concern for the state government, as it severely affects the health and also leads to death of the people.

"Power plants contribute 80 per cent of sulphates etc. Control of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide has to be there. These are the killer gases," he added.

He cited that it was stated by Central Pollution Control Board in its report that the Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) will be installed by 2019. The bench pointed out that now the deadline is 2022. Gonsalves replied that it makes a mockery of the entire thing and pollution is becoming worse now, thus, the deadline should be closer.

(With IANS inputs)