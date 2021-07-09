Delhi govt moves SC against Centre, top court finds it 'very amusing'

Headlines

Donald Trump, former US President, arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges

Accident or Kremlin’s revenge? Putin’s speech on Prigozhin’s death sparks suspicion over Russia plane crash

What is ‘masterdating’, latest TikTok trend that is next big dating craze?

'No Constitutional fraud in abrogating Article 370': Centre tells Supreme Court

Want to check your NPS account balance from home? Here's how you can do it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

DNA TV Show: Know next step of Chandrayaan-3 mission after Vikram lander’s historic moon landing

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

9 motivational quotes by Allu Arjun

6 must-watch Malayalam web series

After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's next space missions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi govt moves SC against Centre, top court finds it 'very amusing'

"We find it very amusing state is coming to the SC against Union of India in a PIL," the bench said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2021, 05:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Declining to entertain a plea by the Delhi government seeking closure of 10 power plants in three different states, the Supreme Court on Friday said it finds it 'amusing' that the state is approaching court against Centre.

The plea by the Delhi government sought the closure of 10 power plants in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, claiming they contributed majorly to pollution in the national capital.

"We find it very amusing state is coming to the SC against Union of India in a PIL," the bench comprising Justices Navin Sinha and R. Subhash Reddy observed.

The bench also asked the Delhi government to intervene in the air pollution case pending before the top court and emphasised there was no need for Delhi to file a PIL against the Centre.

The bench also cautioned the government that it may shoot a volley of questions if it insists on hearing the matter.

Justice Sinha told senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the Delhi government: "We have a lot of questions to ask you... we are giving you the option (to withdraw the PIL)".

"If we ask all the questions, we do not which way the case will move. So, it's better for the Delhi government to intervene in the pending matter."

Justice Sinha told Gonsalves that the government is asking for a mandamus to close these power plants or to immediately seize operations if technology (to reduce emissions) is not installed in them. Gonsalves submitted pollution is a serious concern for the state government, as it severely affects the health and also leads to death of the people.

"Power plants contribute 80 per cent of sulphates etc. Control of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide has to be there. These are the killer gases," he added.

He cited that it was stated by Central Pollution Control Board in its report that the Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) will be installed by 2019. The bench pointed out that now the deadline is 2022. Gonsalves replied that it makes a mockery of the entire thing and pollution is becoming worse now, thus, the deadline should be closer.

(With IANS inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman with Rs 6912 crore wealth whose father's net worth is Rs 35,500 crore, husband is PM of this country

How to UnSnooze on Facebook (Someone & Page)

Delhi NCR weather update: No rain in Delhi from Friday as monsoon trough likely to shift, check IMD forecast here

BRICS Summit explained: Which countries are part of BRICS? Is Pakistan also joining the global summit?

CBSE Board Exams to be conducted twice a year, Class 11, 12 students to study 2 languages: Centre

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE