Delhi govt launches dedicated Twitter handle @DelhiVsCorona to provide latest COVID-19 updates

The Delhi government has launched a Twitter handle to provide the latest updates and information related to the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital.

@DelhiVsCorona Twitter handle will address people's queries about COVID-19, and keep people abreast of the latest developments and information on the deadly virus. Kejriwal also stated that it would set up a team to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and to manage the new Twitter handle.

The team will visit all the hospitals in Delhi dealing with coronavirus patients, and collect and analyse data about the COVID-19.

The administration had also launched a website- http://DelhiFightsCorona.in-to provide details regarding containment zones, testing facilities, E-passes, frequently asked questions, COVID-19 figures.

There are 5104 cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, out of which 1468 have recovered and 64 people have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 11 days. "The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is at 11 days. A few days ago, the doubling rate was at 13 days and now it is at 11 days. There were many pending reports of test which has come now, spiking the figure as a result," Jain said.

"There was a time when the doubling rate had reached 4-5 days. We will be a little more comfortable when the rate reaches 20 days," he added.