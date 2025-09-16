Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea; know why
Delhi govt issues new guidelines to control stray dog population days after SC order
INDIA
Detailed records of sterilisation, vaccination, feeding, and medical care must be maintained, the guidelines read.
The Delhi Department of Urban Development has issued guidelines for managing the street dog population, eradicating rabies, and reducing human-dog conflict in the city, following directives from the Supreme Court. "Under the new framework, the responsibility for implementing the programme rests with the MCD, NDMC, and DCB. At present, the MCD operates 20 ABC centres through NGOs for the purpose of sterilisation and vaccination of street dogs," it stated.
