Delhi govt issues H1N1 advisory for schools amid rise in cases; Minister says no need for panic

Delhi govt asks schools to strengthen H1N1 prevention as cases rise. Directorate of Education issues Healthy School-Healthy Community advisory, urges respiratory hygiene.

With the rise in H1N1 cases, the Delhi government has asked both government and private schools to strengthen awareness and preventive measures against seasonal influenza, including H1N1.

The Directorate of Education advised schools to adopt a "Healthy School-Healthy Community" approach and reinforce respiratory hygiene and other preventive practices among students and staff.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "There is no need for panic. There is no emergency situation in Delhi or in the country. Seasonal illnesses, including influenza, are seen during this period of the year. Our focus is on preparedness, awareness and timely preventive action."

"I urge citizens to remain calm, vigilant and follow the health advisory issued by the authorities," he added.

What are the symptoms and precautions?

According to the advisory, symptoms such as sore throat, cough, difficulty in breathing, body ache, headache, fatigue, chills and fever may be associated with seasonal influenza or H1N1.

Schools have been advised to encourage students and staff to cover their nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing and dispose of tissues properly.

According to the DoE, students and staff have been advised to avoid frequently touching their eyes, nose and mouth to reduce the risk of infection. Schools have also been told to discourage self-medication, with antibiotics and other medicines not to be taken without medical advice.

It asked schools to spread awareness beyond classrooms through morning assemblies, classroom interactions, notice boards, parent communication channels and digital platforms.

Why schools, offices are hotspots for flu spread?

With the rise of H1N1 cases in several states, it is important to understand that flu can spread quickly in places where many people spend several hours together. Influenza viruses can pass through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or breathes.

Schools are especially vulnerable because children interact closely, share desks and touch common surfaces. Offices face a similar problem when employees come to work despite symptoms.

Key factors include crowded indoor spaces, poor ventilation, close contact between people, shared surfaces like door handles and keyboards, people coming in while sick, and children spreading infections easily due to frequent contact and face-touching.

How can schools and offices reduce flu spread?

Simple measures can make a difference. People who are unwell should stay home, wash hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes, improve indoor ventilation and clean frequently touched surfaces.

Vaccination is another important way to reduce risk. During increased flu activity, avoiding close contact with sick people can further help lower chances of infection.