The Delhi transport department will soon start registering women for a new smart card.

The Delhi government has recently announced that its free bus travel scheme for women will now be restricted to Delhi residents only. A new lifetime smart card will be introduced for only eligible women who can avail of the benefit, officials said. The new system will replace the current pink ticket system, which was introduced by the previous AAP government in 2019. The transport department will soon start registering women for the smart card, which will allow them unlimited free travel on public buses within the city.

"We are committed to providing this service to women. Corruption will not be tolerated. We will introduce digital travel cards for women, putting an end to the 'pink corruption' tied to physical tickets," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said during the Budget Session. Under the current system, women were given single pink tickets for a single journey and the government compensated bus operators based on the volume of tickets that were given out. The BJP government in the national capital now plans to launch the smart card scheme in the coming weeks.

Last month, CM Gupta set aside Rs 12,952 crore for Delhi’s public transport system in the 2025-26 Budget, compared to Rs 9,337 crore the year before. She said the goal is to improve the system’s reliability and reputation.

