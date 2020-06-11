Headlines

India

India

Delhi govt considering to convert stadiums into makeshift COVID-19 hospitals

Many private hospitals have increased beds by more than 20 percent in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2020, 11:41 AM IST

As the number of coronavirus cases is increasing at an exponential rate in the national capital, preparations are underway to explore the possibility of arranging for additional beds as the crisis worsens.

Plans have been made to convert banquet halls and stadiums into make-shift hospitals. Sources close to Zee Media have suggested that some of Delhi's stadiums including the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium may be converted into a temporary hospital if the need arises.

According to the Delhi government, by July 15, the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi can be more than 2.25 lakhs. To deal with this situation, at least 33 thousand beds will be required in Delhi. By July 31, the case of Kovid 19 is expected to reach 5.50 lakh, for which 80 thousand beds will be required.

Many private hospitals have increased beds by more than 20 percent, while some of them could also be converted to fully dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said that regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, it can be highlighted that there is transmission in the community, but whether there is 'community transmission' or not can be declared only by the central government since it is a 'technical term'. The minister called the COVID-19 crisis the "biggest tragedy in 100 years."

Notably, conflicting reports regarding the COVID-19 outbreak have become a highlight among the local and central authorities in the national capital over the past few days. While the Delhi Health Minister has insisted that community transmission has begun in Delhi, the central government is yet to announce it officially and several officials still maintain that the third phase of coronavirus transmission has not commenced till now. 

As of now, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached 19581, with 984 deaths and 12245 people cured.

