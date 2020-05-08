Delhi govt clarifies lockdown guidelines: Here is the list of what's allowed, what's not

Delhi government on Friday reiterated and clarified the prohiobited and permissible activities during the coronavirus lockdown after it came to its notice that some of the activities were are not being allowed by different government authorities as well as RWAs on their own accord which is contrary to the spirit of the orders issued by the Union Home Ministry.

The clarification by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) came as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed up to 6,318 in the national capital.

"...it has been brought to the knowledge of the Government that several activities duly allowed as per DDMA order dated 03.05.2020 and revised guidelines of MHA enclosed therewith, are not being allowed by different government authorities as well as RWAs, etc. on their own accord, which is contrary to the spirit of aforesaid guidelines/ orders," the order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said.

The chief secretary also ordered district magistrates to issue similar instructions in respect of their jurisdiction so that the same are implemented in letter & spirit by all field functionaries.

Here is the full list of what's allowed and what's prohibited in Delhi till May 17:

The following activities will continue to remain prohibited across the NCT of Delhi:

(i) All schools colleges, educational / training/coaching institutions etc. However, online/distance learning shall be permitted

(ii) Hospitality services other than those used for housing health/police / Government officials/healthcare workers stranded persons including tourists and those used for quarantine facilities

(iii) All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

(iv) All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other gatherings

(v) All religious places/places of worship shall be dosed for the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited

(vi) Cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws

(vii) Taxis and Cab aggregators

(viii) Barbershops, spas and salons

Measures for well-being and safety of persons

(i) The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 00 pm to 7 00 am

(ii) In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years shall stay at nomes except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes, as per the National Directives

The following activities are permitted with restrictions as specified. No permission is required from any authority for undertaking the following permitted activities:

(i) Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed for permitted activities. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the vehicle driver. For two-wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed

(ii) Private Offices:

All private offices irrespective of their location (except shopping malls), can operate with upto 33% strength as per the requirement with the remaining persons working from home

(iii) SHOPS AND MARKETS:

(a) Al mall, market complexes and markets shall remain dosed. However, shops selling essential goods including books and stationery shops, fan shops in markets and market complexes we permitted

(b) All standalone (single) shops. neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential

(c) Social distancing (2 Gaz ki doori) will be maintained in all cases

(iv) INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES:

(a) All Export Oriented Units

(b) Industrial estates

(c) Manufacturing units of essential goods, Including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices. thew raw material and intermediaries

(d) Production units which require continuous process and their supply chain

(e) Manufadunng of IT hardware. jute industry with staggering shifts

(f) Manufacturing units of packaging materials

(v) CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES :

(a) Only In-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) is allowed

(b) Construction of renewable energy projects is allowed

(vi) E-COMMERCE ACTIVITIES:

E-commerce activities are permitted only in respect of essential goods.

(vii) MOVEMENT OF GOODS: Movement of goods/cargo (.ncluding empty tucks) whether essential or non-essential, by any mode is permitted

(viii) All other activities will be permitted activities, which are not specifically prohibited/ permitted with restrictions in the various Zones, under the new guidelines dated lEMay. 2020. prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

(ix) None of the permitted activities under these guidelines is allowed in the Containment Zones.