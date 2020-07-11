Delhi govt cancels all state university exams due to COVID-19: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that the Delhi government has decided to cancel all state university exams including final exams in view of the coronavirus crisis.

"Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of #COVID19. The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities," Manish Sisodia said.

He further said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to PM Modi requesting him to take a similar decision for the universities and colleges falling under the Centre.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday evening issued revised guidelines regarding the conducting of the terminal semesters ( or the final year examinations) by the universities.

According to the newly issued revised guidelines o the academic calendar, the final year university examinations must be conducted by the end of September 2020.

The Commission said that the terminal semester or the final year (end-of-term) examinations are to be conducted by the universities or institutions by September end either offline (pen and paper) or online. It can also be in a blended mode (i.e. online + offline).

It further said that the guidelines regarding the intermediate semester/year examinations, as notified earlier in the April 29 statement, remain unchanged.

The UGC said, "It is reiterated that the universities should give paramount importance to health and safety of students, faculty, and staff and adhere to the Government protocols/guidelines related to COVID-19 while conducting the examinations."

"In view of the emerging situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, it is important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students," the UGC said, "At the same time, it is very crucial to ensure academic credibility, career opportunities, and future progress of students globally. Academic evaluation of students is a very important milestone in any education system."

Notably, the exams were pending in colleges and educational institutions since March this year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Several states, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh had earlier cancelled all higher education exams and instead announced that students will be promoted on the basis of their prior performances in exams.