Delhi govt approves 3 road projects, including Janakpuri flyover, to ease traffic congestion; check details

The PWD plans to conduct a feasibility study and later a DPR for a flyover on Janakpuri-Pankha Road.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has given financial nod to three road projects to ease bottlenecks in the national capital, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The government will construct a new flyover on Janakpuri-Pankha Road and repair the Zakhira and Seelampur flyovers. "The Delhi government aims to ensure safer roads, smoother traffic movement and stronger infrastructure and resolve waterlogging issues across the capital," Parvesh Singh said.

New flyover on Janakpuri-Pankha Road

The PWD plans to conduct a feasibility study and later a detailed project report (DPR) for a flyover on Janakpuri-Pankha Road from DESU Colony to Janakpuri D-Block, he said. "We are planning ahead, where congestion is rising. Janakpuri-Pankha Road needs a permanent, well-designed solution and this DPR is the first step towards that," the PWD minister said.

Zakhira flyover

The Zakhira flyover, a chronic waterlogging spot, is set to get a makeover with a Rs 20.18 crore budget. At Zakhira, the PWD will repair the spalled and honeycomb concrete, replace the expansion joints and strengthen girders.

"This is one of Delhi's most critical junctions and a known waterlogging-prone location during the monsoon season. The objective is to address both structural safety and long-term resilience, particularly in view of repeated waterlogging and traffic disruptions at the location," the minister said.

Seelampur flyover

Built in 2006, the repair work of strengthening the Seelampur flyover was approved at Rs 17.85 crore.