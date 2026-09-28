Delhi govt announces WFH, ban on construction, hikes parking fee to curb pollution, here's all you need to know

The plan includes restrictions related to construction activity, parking charges, office timings and work-from-home during the peak winter pollution period.

As winter nears, the Delhi government has outlined a set of steps to limit sources of pollution and reduce vehicle movement in the national capital during the months when air quality usually deteriorates.

The steps were discussed in a review meeting with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Monday. The plan includes restrictions related to construction activity, parking charges, office timings and work-from-home during the peak winter pollution period.

Ban on construction work announced

Under the plan, demolition work that generates dust and outdoor civil construction will be banned from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027. This will be followed by a more stringent measure — a complete ban on construction and demolition from December 10, 2026 to January 20, 2027, the Delhi government said.

Registration on the Malba app has also been made mandatory for building-plan sanction, linking construction permissions with monitoring and management of construction and demolition waste.

Parking fee hiked

As part of efforts to discourage private vehicle use, parking fees at authorised parking sites will be doubled from November 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027. The increase will not apply to parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Govt office timing revised

During the same period, the government will also implement staggered office timings. MCD offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi) offices will work from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

WFH announced

In another key step, government and private offices have been advised to function with 50 percent workforce from home and the remaining 50 percent from office between November 1 and February 28.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR typically deteriorates during winter as emissions combine with unfavourable weather. According to CAQM, low wind speeds, shallow atmospheric mixing, fog and low temperatures hamper dispersal of pollutants, causing particulate matter to collect near the ground.

CAQM's 2026 assessment also found that winter PM2.5 pollution in Delhi comes from multiple sources, including secondary particulates, transport, biomass burning, dust and industry.

The new measures thus aim to tackle several sources at once — including construction dust, traffic emissions and congestion — ahead of the peak winter pollution period. The curbs will continue through January and February, when Delhi's air quality often stays under strain due to stagnant atmospheric conditions.