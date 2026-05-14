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Delhi Govt announces measures to cut down fuel: Work from home for 2 days every week, online meetings

The Delhi government on Thursday announced work from home for two days, along with a series of measures to cut down fuel consumption and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, alligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for “wise spending” and fuel conservation.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 14, 2026, 06:08 PM IST

Delhi Govt announces measures to cut down fuel: Work from home for 2 days every week, online meetings
Delhi Govt announces work from home for 2 days every week
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The Delhi government on Thursday announced work from home for two days, along with a series of measures to cut down fuel consumption and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, alligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for “wise spending” and fuel conservation.

Delhi government's new measures to cut fuel use

As part of the new measures, all Delhi government employees have been advised to work from home for two days every week. The Delhi government also ordered that 50% of official meetings will now be held online which will help in cutting fuel consumption. The government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will also make changes to office timings to help reduce traffic congestion and fuel consumption during peak hours.

Rekha Gupta on Thursday reduced her official carcade by nearly 60 per cent, bringing it down to just four vehicles. The revised convoy structure now includes only four vehicles, two of which are electric vehicles (EVs), marking a notable shift towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility in official travel.

Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered curbs on the official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives. The step has been taken in alignment with the message of PM Modi. As per the government order, petrol limits allowed to officers have been cut by 20%, bringing the monthly cap down from 200 litres. In an initiative aimed at encouraging the use of public transport, Delhi will observe a “Metro Day”, while Rekha Gupta has urged people of Delhi to adopt carpooling and use more of public transport along with an appeal for a "no car day" once a week. 

In a post on X on late Tuesday, Rekha Gupta said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the citizens of the country to save petrol-diesel and make energy conservation a people's movement, in view of the current global situation. In internalising this important appeal of Hon'ble Prime Minister ji, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental work. I, along with all my Cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments, will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and prioritise carpooling and public transport."

 

The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made seven appeals to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia conflict.

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