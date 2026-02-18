Delhi govt addresses water issues, CM Rekha Gupta to launch water projects worth over Rs 2,100 Crore

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects of the Delhi Jal Board worth over Rs 2,100 crore in West Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan in Todapur.

The CM said that the goal of ‘Viksit Delhi’ is at the centre of these projects, and an improved water management system is crucial for it. She ordered the officials to complete all projects within the given time with high-quality work to benefit citizens.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, Rajendra Nagar MLA Umang Bajaj, along with several public representatives, senior officials and many residents, were present at the event.

During the address, the Chief Minister said that the government prioritises the availability of clean drinking water and developing a modern sewerage system. These projects launched will help in enhancing water supply capacity and play a crucial role in making Delhi cleaner and healthier.

She further said the government has been providing permanent solutions to the areas facing water and sewer problems for many years. Through these projects, water supply in effected areas will drastically improve, modern sewage treatment facilities, will be expanded, and assistance to clean the Yamuna River will be provided. The sewage treatment plant will help prevent the discharge of untreated wastewater into the Yamuna will be prevented. The water supply system will also be improved.

Projects Inaugurated:

Enhancement of Capacity of Nilothi–1 STP

Increased from 40 MGD to 60 MGD

Cost: Rs 373.21 crore

Enhancement of Capacity of Pappankalan Phase–I STP

Increased from 20 MGD to 30 MGD

Cost: Rs225.28 crore

Replacement of Old Pipeline at Haiderpur (WW-II), North-West Delhi

Cost: Rs50.72 crore

Replacement of Old Pipeline at Haiderpur (WW-I), Pitampura and North-West Delhi

Cost: Rs19.44 crore