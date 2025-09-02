Delhi govt activates flood response plan as Yamuna breaches evacuation mark

The Delhi government has already positioned 58 boats, 675 life jackets and 82 mobile pumps to protect citizens as water entered several low-lying areas in the national capital.

Delhi Rains: The Delhi government has activated a flood preparedness plan as the Yamuna breached the evacuation mark (206 metres) on Tuesday. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said the government has already positioned 58 boats, 675 life jackets and 82 mobile pumps to protect citizens as water entered several low-lying areas in the national capital.

Residents shifted to safer locations

Following incessant rain in Delhi, residents of many parts of the city have shifted to safer locations due to a rise in the water level of the Yamuna River.