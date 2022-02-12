Delhi government to start help center for migrants, one-stop destination for document access

Migrant workers in different parts of Delhi will soon get some respite as the state government is now setting up help centers to help migrants. These centers will function as a one-stop destination for migrants working in the unorganised sector. It will now be easier to access documents like Ration Card, Aadhar Card, Voter Card and many welfare schemes.

The first migrant labour assistance center will be made in East Delhi. It will be set up in the office of the Joint Labor Commissioner at Vishwakarma Nagar in Jhilmil Colony. As shared by a government official, "Two more centers will be set up in the offices of the Labor Department of Delhi Government at Kalkaji in South Delhi and Karampura in West Delhi."

“The objective of these centers is to help around 52.5 lakh workers employed in the unorganized sector who do not have provident fund accounts or are not covered by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. At the centres, they will be assisted in getting important documents like Aadhar Card, Ration Card, Voter ID etc. The center will be a one-stop solution, which means these people will not have to visit various offices to get these important documents”, the official added.

Migrants working as part of the unorganised sector will then be able to register themselves in these help centers. Currently, about 7.7 building and construction workers are registered with the Delhi government. Nearly 31 lakh workers employed in the unorganised sector are registered under the government’s e-Sharm. With these help centers, migrants will also be able to avail benefits under many schemes run by the Social Welfare Department of Delhi Government.

The proposed help centers will be made across more than 280 square meters. A registration hall of over 157 square meters will be built more than officers and a conference room.

The Delhi government is estimated to spend nearly Rs 1.9 crore for setting up these help centres. These include about Rs 1.5 crore for civil works and nearly Rs 40 lakh for electrical installations. The project will near completion within 270 days.