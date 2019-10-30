Delhi government to distribute 50 lakh anti-pollution masks to students from November 1

Amid rising air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the government will distribute at least 50 lakh N95 anti-pollution masks free to students from November 1.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "the Delhi government will distribute at least 50 lakh masks free of cost to the students of both government-run and private schools in Delhi from November 1. The government will distribute 50 lakh free N95 anti-pollution masks to nearly 16 lakh students and each student will be given two masks".

He further said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will continue to take all appropriate measures to keep air pollution in Delhi under control.

Kejriwal also appealed governments in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to take necessary steps to reduce stubble burning which was aggravating the air pollution woes in Delhi.

मैं दिल्लीवासियों के तरफ से हरियाणा, पंजाब और उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार से विनती करना चाहता हूँ कि वो अपने किसानों को सुविधाएं मुहैया कराए ताकि उनको फसलें जलाने की जरूरत न पड़े दिल्ली के लोग और सरकार अपने तरफ से जो भी कर सकते हैं, हम कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/Ip2a04mY0P — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 30, 2019

The AAP chief appreciated Delhiites for showing restraint while bursting crackers this Diwali adding that the post-Diwali pollution level in the national capital was lowest in five years.

“ I am really happy that people in Delhi burnt fewer crackers this Diwali. This time, the air pollution has been lowest in the past five years,” Kejriwal had said on Monday.

He, however, added that crackers were burnt on a large scale in the neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad which is likely to have an impact on Delhi’s air too.

The quality of air in the national capital is deteriorating to the "very poor" category on Wednesday. The overall air quality index for New Delhi stood at 392, with Chandni chowk having the worst condition with major pollutants Particulate Matter (PM) 10 at 673.

It is expected that the high wind speed will help in flushing out and disperse pollutants as the speed of the wind was recorded 8kms per hour today. The speed of the wind is expected to reach 10kms per hour from 1st November and will help in the dispersal of pollutants.