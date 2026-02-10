FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi government's key decision on E-rickshaws? CM Rekha Gupta to discuss new policy to impose strict regulations on its verification, drivers identification, routes

E-rickshaws have emerged as the most affordable mode of transportation in Delhi NCR. There are over 200,000 registered e-rickshaws in the national capital, according to official figures. However, the number of e-rickshaws, and the unregistered drivers has caused several challenges to the Delhi government. The government believes that without a clear policy, the number and operation of e-rickshaws could pose a significant traffic, accidents and safety issue in Delhi.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 03:15 PM IST

Delhi government's key decision on E-rickshaws? CM Rekha Gupta to discuss new policy to impose strict regulations on its verification, drivers identification, routes
E-rickshaws have emerged as the most affordable mode of transportation in Delhi NCR. There are over 200,000 registered e-rickshaws in the national capital, according to official figures. However, the number of e-rickshaws, and the unregistered drivers has caused several challenges to the Delhi government. The government believes that without a clear policy, the number and operation of e-rickshaws could pose a significant traffic, accidents and safety issue in Delhi.

To regulate electric rickshaws in the nation capital, the Delhi government is set to introduce a new policy, which is under discussion. As per transport department officials, “E-rickshaws have emerged as a popular, affordable mode of transport across unauthorised colonies, resettlement areas and along metro feeder routes, ferrying thousands of commuters daily. However, the absence of a comprehensive policy has also led to overcrowding on arterial roads, parking issues and commuter safety complaints,” said an official.

The proposed policy aims not to ban e-rickshaws, but to regulate them. Possible regulations to be imposed on E-rickshaws under the policy, which is currently under discussion.

What will the new policy include?

  • Clearly demarcated zones where e-rickshaws can operate
  • Driver verification, unique IDs, or QR codes are also being considered to facilitate identification and monitoring
  • Restrictions on high-speed corridors
  • Tighter enforcement of registration
  • Mandate clear guidelines for the registration of unregistered e-rickshaws
  • Regulate operational areas and routes to ensure smoother traffic flow and better road management
  • Establish designated e-rickshaw stands near metro stations, bus terminals, and major markets 
