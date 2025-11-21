Delhi government takes BIG action on pollution: Rs 23600000 fines imposed, 200 show-cause notices issued, 48 construction sites shut
INDIA
Delhi government takes BIG action on dust pollution: Rs 23600000 fines imposed, 200 show-cause notices issued, 48 construction sites shut. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said that the measures, backed by real-time surveillance and rigorous field inspection
The Delhi government has imposed fines worth Rs 2.36 crore, issued over 200 show cause-notices, ordered the closure of 48 construction sites over the past month, in a major crackdown on dust pollution. In a statement on this action, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said that the measures, backed by real-time surveillance and rigorous field inspection, reflects the government’s resolve to confront pollution "with measurable, science-led enforcement rather than hollow announcements", as PTI reported.
After 1262 construction sites, larger than 500 square meters were inspected since 0ctober 15, 200+ sites received show-cause notices, 48 sites were shut down, and 35 were heavily penalized. Fines worth nearly Rs 2.36 crore have been imposed, as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The violations included lack of barricading to inadequate dust suppression, improper debris disposal, and failure to install mandatory environmental safeguards.