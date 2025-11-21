FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi government takes BIG action on pollution: Rs 23600000 fines imposed, 200 show-cause notices issued, 48 construction sites shut

Delhi government takes BIG action on dust pollution: Rs 23600000 fines imposed, 200 show-cause notices issued, 48 construction sites shut. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said that the measures, backed by real-time surveillance and rigorous field inspection

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 07:44 AM IST

Delhi government takes BIG action on pollution: Rs 23600000 fines imposed, 200 show-cause notices issued, 48 construction sites shut
The Delhi government has imposed fines worth Rs 2.36 crore, issued over 200 show cause-notices, ordered the closure of 48 construction sites over the past month, in a major crackdown on dust pollution. In a statement on this action, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said that the measures, backed by real-time surveillance and rigorous field inspection, reflects the government’s resolve to confront pollution "with measurable, science-led enforcement rather than hollow announcements", as PTI reported.

1262 construction sites inspected since October 15

After 1262 construction sites, larger than 500 square meters were inspected since 0ctober 15, 200+ sites received show-cause notices, 48 sites were shut down, and 35 were heavily penalized. Fines worth nearly Rs 2.36 crore have been imposed, as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The violations included lack of barricading to inadequate dust suppression, improper debris disposal, and failure to install mandatory environmental safeguards.

What other actions has the government taken?

  • 747 construction projects are now registered on DPCC's Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal. The system integrates Live video fencing, PM2.5 and PM10 sensors.
  • DPCC teams have been deployed to monitor Delhi neighbourhoods and identify unregistered or illegal construction activity. Out of 4,881 mapped localities, officials have surveyed 467, flagging 33 violations for immediate action.
  • The DPCC is also conducting extensive checks on diesel generator (DG) sets, enforcing the installation of retrofit emission-control devices and pushing polluting industries to transition to piped natural gas (PNG) in line with CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) directives.
  • Virtual training for officials of registered construction projects was held on November 17, with coordination intensified with agencies including the MCD, NDMC, PWD, CPWD, DDA, DMRC and DJB.
  • After reviewing dust mitigation measures in Palam, Dwarka and Mahipalpur, Minister Sirsa directed officials to ensure proper barricading, anti-dust netting, treated-water sprinkling, debris removal and adherence to construction rules along stretches where road repairs and footpath reconstruction are underway.
  • Across the city, more than 1,800 enforcement personnel, along with 35 dedicated DPCC teams, are currently deployed.
  • Dust suppression and sweeping operations have been intensified at 62 identified traffic hotspots. Agencies have been instructed to ensure timely water sprinkling, strict construction compliance and immediate corrective action based on daily inspection reports.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
