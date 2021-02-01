Delhi: New guidelines for weddings in banquets, read before you plan your day

The Delhi government has revised the guidelines related to the public gathering at social, religious or cultural events, weddings and funerals amid COVID-19.

As per the revised guidelines, not more than 200 people will be allowed if an event takes place in closed halls.

The state government further stated that there will be no capping on the maximum limit if an event is being held in an open space.

The Delhi government on Sunday instructed authorities for implementation of Centre's guidelines lifting restrictions on cinema halls, swimming pools, stadiums and exhibition halls while following the standard operating procedures in view of COVID-19.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had released a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help functioning of cinema halls with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Also read Mumbai local trains to resume services from tomorrow, commuters should follow these guidelines

Adequate physical distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditoriums after every screening are among the latest SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after the government allowed cinema halls to operate at 100% occupancy from Monday.

Digital booking of tickets and staggered show timings to avoid crowding will be encouraged, the minister said.

Delhi Chief Secretary and chairman of executive committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Vijay Dev, in an order on Sunday, said the COVID-19 situation has been reviewed and number of active and new cases of the infection have been declining steadily during the last two months in the city.

"Therefore, it has been decided that guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, order dated January 27, along with SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for cinema halls and theatres, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for operation of swimming pools and for opening up of stadia for sports events, and Department of Commerce, Government of India for holding trade exhibitions, will be applied mutatis mutandis in NCT of Delhi," said the DDMA order.