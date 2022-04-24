Delhi government orders maintenance of Nangloi flyover, Hanuman Setu flyover, Mayapuri flyover

Headlines

When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at age 12: 'I got into a lot of trouble...'

BRICS summit to provide useful opportunity to identify future areas of cooperation: PM Modi

Highest paid non-cricket sportsperson in India, it's not Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal or Bajrang Punia

Anil Kapoor replaced in Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 after demanding whopping fee of Rs 18 crore? Here's what we know

This company's employees are set to get richer by Rs 340-380 crore, check Ratan Tata connection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Why do doctors not prescribe generic medicine? Are there reasons other than commission?

When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at age 12: 'I got into a lot of trouble...'

DNA | Why is soft landing on the moon so challenging?

Weight loss tips: Eat methi aloo subzi to shed extra kilos

Fastest Indian films to earn 300 crores at the box office

10 fastest films to earn $1 billion at box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

DNA | Why do doctors not prescribe generic medicine? Are there reasons other than commission?

DNA | Why is soft landing on the moon so challenging?

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at age 12: 'I got into a lot of trouble...'

Anil Kapoor replaced in Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 after demanding whopping fee of Rs 18 crore? Here's what we know

After facing backlash, Rajinikanth explains why he touched UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet: 'It's my habit to...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi government orders maintenance of Nangloi flyover, Hanuman Setu flyover, Mayapuri flyover

The three flyovers that have been added to the list include the Nangloi flyover, Hanuman Setu flyover and Mayapuri flyover.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 24, 2022, 03:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi government on Saturday approved three more flyovers for repair work. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also holds the charge of the Public Works Department reviewed the maintenance works of flyovers in Delhi on Saturday. He directed the officials to carry out the maintenance work of flyovers promptly so that commuters do not face any inconvenience. Further, the Deputy Chief Minister approved the repair works and restoration of three more flyovers of Delhi.

The three flyovers that have been added to the list include the Nangloi flyover, Hanuman Setu flyover and Mayapuri flyover. According to the Delhi government, the repair work of six main flyovers is already being done in Delhi and the cost of this entire project is Rs 52.35 crore. These six flyovers where repair work is undergoing include Pul Mithai flyover, Okhla flyover, Janak Setu flyover, Oberoi - Lodhi Road - Chirag Delhi flyover, ISBT Kashmere Gate flyover and Nehru Nagar flyover.

The cost of repair work of the ISBT Kashmere Gate flyover is the highest amounting to Rs 15.99 crore, followed by Nehru Nagar flyover (Rs 11,27 core) and Oberoi - Lodhi Road - Chirag Delhi flyover (Rs 6,15 crore). In a statement, Sisodia said, "There should not be any delay on the PWD`s part to carry out the maintenance work. Officials should focus on removing the bottlenecks that cause traffic jams and restrict the smooth movement of the commuters." 

READ | PM Modi to inaugurate Amrit Sarovar initiative today during Jammu and Kashmir visit

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Prakash Raj slammed for controversial tweet about ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission: 'You are forgetting basic nationalism'

Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory

GATE 2024: Application process to begin this week, check important dates and documents required

Not only Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, but even Simrat Kaur was part of Gadar Ek Prem Katha; here's how

Mahindra Thar EV not just a concept, Anand Mahindra confirms production

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE