Delhi government lifts ban on construction and demolition work



The Delhi government has announced to lift the ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital owing to the improvement of the air quality in the past few days.

Addressing the media, Gopal Rai, Transport & Environment Minister, Delhi, said that schools are to remain shut as of now, the AAP government will soon take a call on the situation and work from home for government staff on November 24.

He said, "We will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi." The announcement came after Gopal Rai held a meeting to review the curbs imposed to contain high pollution levels in the city.

Delhi's AQI is steadily improving, therefore we are removing ban on construction activities.



Delhi's AQI is steadily improving, therefore we are removing ban on construction activities. This will benefit construction workers, but construction sites must follow all Anti-dust guidelines otherwise strict action will be taken

On Sunday night, the Delhi government had extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items till November 26.

Delhi citizens breathe a sigh of relief as strong surface winds brought some relief to the national capital from high pollution improving the air visibility o Monday.