Delhi government lifts all Covid-19 curbs from TODAY - Know what changes

Citizens of Delhi can relax since all Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be lifted from today (February 28). The decision to remove curbs was taken on Friday amid declining Covid-19 cases.

The DDMA review meeting was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other coronavirus experts.

These restrictions came into place last year in December when the national capital was hit by the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Restrictions to be lifted from today:

- Night curfew has been lifted in all parts of the city

- Public places like restaurants, bars, theatres will not have any limit on the number of people

- All shops, restaurants, bars and cinema halls to function at 100 per cent capacity

- The fine for not wearing a mask has been reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 2,000

- People travelling in private cars will no longer be required to wear masks

- Public transport like Delhi Metro, buses to function in full capacity

- All schools to resume physical classes from April 1