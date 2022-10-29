Delhi government hikes Auto-rickshaw, taxi fares in national capital, know why

File photo

Travelling in autorickshaws and taxis could become expensive with the Delhi government approving a hike in their fares in view of rising CNG prices in the national capital, an official statement said on Friday.

The announcement comes months before the MCD polls, dates for which are yet to be announced. Autorickshaw drivers form a major vote bank of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city.

The National Autorickshaw Taxi Transport Federation, however, slammed the decision, saying it will put a burden on Delhiites and mean for businesss for cab aggregators like Ola and Uber.

According to the revised fares, the meter down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for autorickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after meter down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

There has been no increase in waiting charges and night charges while the charges for extra luggage have been hiked from Rs 7.50 to Rs 10.

The existing charge for the first 1 km is Rs 25 for both AC and non-AC taxis, which will go up to Rs 40. The per kilometre charge after meter down was Rs 14 for non-AC and Rs 16 for AC. Following the revision, it will increase to Rs 17 for non-AC and Rs 20 for AC taxis.

The 25 per cent night charges will remain unchanged. The waiting charge, which is currently Rs 30, will be charged by Re 1 per minute after 15 minutes stay and the extra luggage charge has been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 15.

The last revision in the autorickshaw fares happened in 2020, while that for taxi, which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi, it happened nine years back in 2013.

In 2020, while the fare of CNG was Rs 47, it has been increased to Rs 78 by October 2022, the statement said.

CNG prices in the national capital territory of Delhi have gone up by a record Rs 22.60 per kg in 14 installments since March 7. This is because of a surge in input natural gas prices. CNG now costs Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi.

Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 35.21 per kg or 80 per cent, according to the data compiled by PTI.

The CNG price on April 1, 2021 was Rs 43.40 per kg.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from autorickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.

A committee of 13 members was formed in May this year to review and recommend the fare in the wake of increasing rate of CNG, cost and maintenance of autorickshaw and taxi, and various other issues, affecting the net earning of autorickshaw and Taxi drivers.

"Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has always been committed to be empathetic to the people driving autos and taxis in Delhi. We have seen that the fuel prices in India have gone up in the recent months which has impacted the profits of the drivers," Gehlot said.

Noting that the revised fares will help them support their families, he added that they will also provide convenience to the passengers with increased availability of autorickshaws and taxis in the city.

Rajendra Soni, convener, National Autorickshaw Taxi Transport Federation said, "This is a political decision timed ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. In April, we held a strike demanding CNG subsidy which would ease the burden on autorickshaw drivers and not put pressure on people. But this is the opposite. The government has announced this without the L-G's approval. This move will only help cab aggregators like Ola and Uber."