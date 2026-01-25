Delhi government gives nod to three new roundabouts to reduce traffic congestion, sets deadline for March

The project is set to cost approximately Rs 1.08 crore, with work expected to begin soon and targeted for completion by March 2026.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has given the green light to a plan to construct new roundabouts at three major intersections in Delhi, aiming to reduce the city's growing traffic congestion. The proposal, recommended by the Delhi Traffic Police, is expected to improve traffic flow and mitigate the persistent issue of jams at these busy spots.

The selected locations for the roundabouts include Ganesh Chowk near Mother Dairy Plant, the intersection at Noida Link Road on Ghazipur Road, and Sarpanch Chowk at East End Apartment Road in New Ashok Nagar. These areas are notorious for heavy traffic, particularly during peak hours, causing significant delays for commuters.

Locations chosen for roundabout construction

The chosen intersections – Ganesh Chowk, Noida Link Road junction, and Sarpanch Chowk – experience high traffic volumes, especially in the morning and evening, leading to lengthy queues and frustrating delays for drivers. By introducing roundabouts, authorities anticipate a smoother flow of vehicles and a substantial reduction in congestion.

The project is set to cost approximately Rs 1.08 crore, with work expected to begin soon and targeted for completion by March 2026.

Benefits of this project

In addition to the construction of roundabouts, the surrounding areas will also undergo beautification, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of these locations. Residents of nearby neighborhoods, including South Ganesh Nagar, Shakar Pur, Trilok Puri, Khichdi Pur, Vasundhara Enclave, and New Ashok Nagar, are likely to benefit from this initiative, experiencing reduced traffic congestion and improved mobility.