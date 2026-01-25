FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Immigration agents kill US citizen in Minnesota crackdown, Donald Trump accuses governor of inciting people

PM Mark Carney pushes ‘Buy Canadian’ campaign amid Donald Trump’s 100% tariff threat, says ‘We’ll focus on what we can control’

US winter storm causes chaos, 13,000 flights cancelled, power outages reported

Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike; here's why

Delhi government gives nod to three new roundabouts to reduce traffic congestion, sets deadline for March

Gold, silver prices today, January 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Israel eyeing strike on Iran, Turkiye warns of wider Middle East fallout

Protests, Threats, carrier strike group: How US–Iran tensions escalated again

Border 2 box office collecton day 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's war drama shows good growth on Saturday, will earn Rs 100 crore in just 3 days

Nicolas Maduro's cabinet given 15-minute ultimatum by US, claims Venezuela's acting President

Delhi government gives nod to three new roundabouts to reduce traffic congestion, sets deadline for March

The project is set to cost approximately Rs 1.08 crore, with work expected to begin soon and targeted for completion by March 2026.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 07:14 AM IST

Delhi government gives nod to three new roundabouts to reduce traffic congestion, sets deadline for March
The Public Works Department (PWD) has given the green light to a plan to construct new roundabouts at three major intersections in Delhi, aiming to reduce the city's growing traffic congestion. The proposal, recommended by the Delhi Traffic Police, is expected to improve traffic flow and mitigate the persistent issue of jams at these busy spots.

The selected locations for the roundabouts include Ganesh Chowk near Mother Dairy Plant, the intersection at Noida Link Road on Ghazipur Road, and Sarpanch Chowk at East End Apartment Road in New Ashok Nagar. These areas are notorious for heavy traffic, particularly during peak hours, causing significant delays for commuters.

Locations chosen for roundabout construction

The chosen intersections – Ganesh Chowk, Noida Link Road junction, and Sarpanch Chowk – experience high traffic volumes, especially in the morning and evening, leading to lengthy queues and frustrating delays for drivers. By introducing roundabouts, authorities anticipate a smoother flow of vehicles and a substantial reduction in congestion.

The project is set to cost approximately Rs 1.08 crore, with work expected to begin soon and targeted for completion by March 2026.

Benefits of this project

In addition to the construction of roundabouts, the surrounding areas will also undergo beautification, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of these locations. Residents of nearby neighborhoods, including South Ganesh Nagar, Shakar Pur, Trilok Puri, Khichdi Pur, Vasundhara Enclave, and New Ashok Nagar, are likely to benefit from this initiative, experiencing reduced traffic congestion and improved mobility.

