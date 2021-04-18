Delhi govt files FIR against four airlines for failing to check RT-PCR reports of flyers from Maharashtra

The Delhi government on Sunday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against four airlines for allegedly failing to check their passengers travelling from Maharashtra to the national capital with a Covid RT-PCR negative report.

Airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and AirAsia have been listed in the FIR, which has been filed under the Delhi Disaster Management Act (DDMA).

On April 10, the Delhi government in its new guidelines imposed several restrictions to curb the transmission of COVID-19.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had issued an order making it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to the national capital, to produce a negative RT-PCR COVID report, 72 hours prior to the passenger's arrival.

Travellers without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days, it had said. The decision was take following exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed around 25,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

"The major concern is the positivity rate that has increased to 30 per cent from 24 per cent in the last 24 hours. The cases are rising very fast. The beds are getting exhausted very quickly. There has been a shortage of ICU beds. There are less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi," he said.

He also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday regarding the "serious situation" in the national capital concerning COVID-19 and highlighted the "grave shortage of COVID beds and oxygen supply."

"Delhi's situation of COVID-19 has become very serious. There is a grave shortage of COVID beds and oxygen supply. We are doing everything we can at our level. Your help would be needed," Kejriwal stated.

In his appeal, Kejriwal also requested for reservation of at least 7,000 hospital beds out of Central Government`s 10,000 beds for COVID-infected patients.